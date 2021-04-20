Hideaway at Bush Bay
Completely off-the-beaten-path and almost totally secluded in the northwest of Antigua
is diminutive Bush Beach. I was staying at Blue Waters Resort when I felt the need for a little exercise, so I swung by their water sports shed to check out a kayak. I asked where I should go, to which the guy answered: "You should really stay in the bay here where I can see you... but if you want, you can try going around the bluff. There's a beach back there no one goes to." A beach no one goes to? Sign me up! Kayaking around the bluff wasn't too difficult and the reward? Well, you're looking at it. An untouched bush-lined beach all to myself! For those not staying at Blue Waters, there's a slightly hidden path down to the beach from the road... Just don't tell too many people about it!