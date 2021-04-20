Pull Up to a Roadside Beach Worth a Visit
I generally have a thing against beaches next to the road. Usually, they're unfortunate victims to automotive pollution: obnoxious noises, exhaust fumes, and sneaky greases seeping into everything. Darkwood Beach is different. Sure, it's right on the road on the southwest coast of Antigua
, but somehow it escapes the usual woes of roadside sands. Maybe it's because the road is fairly quiet. Or maybe it's the persistent onshore trade winds. Or maybe it's because people care enough to keep the beach clean. Regardless, what you, the traveler, get is a great beach with good swimming and snorkeling, plus a beach bar serving rum and traditional West Indian eats — complete with white plastic chairs in the sand.