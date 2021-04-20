Sample Sugar-Sweet Long Bay Beach Before the Crowds
No guide to Antigua
's beaches would be complete without including Long Bay Beach. Unquestionably, it's one of the island's finest beaches. The sand is almost blindingly white, like someone poured out a billion sugar shakers. The water is exceptionally clear and calm, especially at the eastern end where even toddlers could safely roam the shoreline without the fear of being barreled over by waves. There's even good snorkeling near the beach's reef, which you can actually walk out to! So, why don't I love Long Bay Beach? Well, it can get a bit busy for my taste. There's several restaurants including Mama Pastas, resorts including Grand Pineapple, and even a clutch of tiny shops selling local goods. So, if you're like me, get here as early as possible. Maybe go for a morning run on the impressive sand. Then move on as the masses begin to descend.