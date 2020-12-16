A Perfect Day in Nashville
Collected by Jennifer Justus , AFAR Local Expert
Keep yourself mostly downtown: Stay at the Hermitage. Enjoy Southern ingredients at Husk. Visit the Country Music Hall of Fame. And be sure to take one quick cab ride (or a nice walk) to the Gulch for live music.
Save Place
222 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Rhinestones, tassels, boots so pointy they'd make toes bleed...what more could you expect from Nashville's monument to the music that made it famous? Well, plenty more, as it turns out. The Hall of Fame contains some seriously impressive artifacts...
Save Place
37 Rutledge St, Nashville, TN 37210, USA
With his high-concept McCrady’s and his more rustic Husk—both in Charleston—chef Sean Brock transformed perceptions of Southern cooking from heavy, simple fare to a culinary tradition that is rich, complex, and filled with...
Save Place
402 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
At first pass, you might think the Station Inn is nothing special, a little dumpy even—an old cinder-block box in the heart of the shiny new condos and restaurants in The Gulch. Inside, it’s dark, with a dropped ceiling and a mishmash...
Save Place
416 Broadway B, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
Storied honky-tonk joints—and tourists—crowd lower Broadway, but even locals are drawn to the classic country feel of Robert’s Western World. Two-step around the tiny dance floor to covers of songs by such favorites as Hank...
Save Place
2601 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204, USA
Imogene + Willie offers classic clothing and boots, but the real draw is denim. Practically a shrine to jeans, the boutique has patterns hanging from the rafters, and vintage sewing machines rattle away as you shop. Select your favorite cut, and a...
Save Place
116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219, USA
After the Grand Ole Opry left the Ryman Auditorium, country legend Roy Acuff said the redbrick building with its Gothic arches and stained glass windows might as well be torn down. The Ryman had been home to performances and...
Save Place
2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203, USA
This sprawl of green—132 acres’ worth—is an oasis for urbanites. The park’s centerpiece, the Nashville Parthenon, is a full-scale replica of the Grecian structure and a physical testimony to Nashville’s...
Save Place
1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201, USA
With live music—much of it country—on every corner in Nashville, it's easy for visitors to miss the city's stellar symphony. But the magnificent Schermerhorn Symphony Center gives Nashville's classical musicians a grand home. Located...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25