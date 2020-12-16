9 Things You Need to Taste in Portland
Collected by Aislyn Greene , AFAR Staff
Portland's bridges are gorgeous, the rose gardens divine. But let's be honest: You're really going to eat and drink. Here's what you need to try now.
1500 bottles of booze on the wall, 1500 bottles of booze… The Multnomah Whiskey Library serves up more than just great whiskey and atmosphere. The experience of finding oneself comfortably cradled in the arms of a worn leather chair, perusing a...
3377 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97202, USA
My grandfather came from a town near Napoli that still bears the family name. Growing up on traditional Italian recipes produces a pretty good barometer of how the food works. Ava Gene's is solidly set on the style with an adventurous dollop of...
1155 SW Morrison St #102, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Doughnuts are to Portland what coffee is to David Lynch, both essential fuel and calling card. While there are many pretenders to the title of the city’s best doughnuts—Voodoo Doughnuts certainly sells the most Instagrammable food products—Blue...
61 SE Yamhill St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
Hair of the Dog was the most fun (and perhaps the most risky) stop on our Portland bicycle brewery tour. The beers are delicious, unique, and each named after the brewers—which makes it especially fun to get a flight and compare them. I liked...
923 SW Oak St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Right around the corner from Powell's Bookstore and Sizzle Pie, the vibe here is fantastic. The walls are kind of spartan, there’s a record player in the corner, and you can roam on free Internet to your heart’s content. These guys definitely know...
1022 SW Stark St, Portland, OR 97205, USA
The second Ace Hotel and the first step in the oh-so-cool brand’s expansion, the Ace Hotel Portland can arguably claim to have launched the current boutique hotel craze. Though it sounds like a cliché in this age of thoughtfully designed hotels,...
1733 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211, USA
Alberta Street was fondly referred to as "the knife and gun club" back in the day. Now it's all about Last Thursday street parties, cool watering holes, and eateries like Aviary. The kitchen is willing to go way out on limb when exploring the...
