Canard

734 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214, USA
| +1 971-279-2356
Canard Portland Oregon United States

Sat, Sun 9am - 12am
Mon - Fri 8am - 12am

Canard

A slip of a restaurant on Burnside, Canard is the least formal of Gabriel Rucker's restaurants (Le Pigeon, Little Bird) yet is easily the most fun. The burger is justly celebrated by local critics, publications and even local food notables like former Simpsons writer Bill Oakley, all of whom praise Rucker's take on the White Castle slider, steamed with onions, pickles, and cheese for $6 apiece. More decadent types opt for the "duck stack," pancakes with duck gravy and foie gras, topped with a duck egg; or the foie gras dumplings. Canard is open all day until midnight. Because of the limited number of seats and lack of reservations, popping in at an off-hour is a smart move.
By Alexander Basek , AFAR Local Expert

