If you've read any guide about Portland I’m sure you were told to go to Voodoo Donuts; but I opted to ask around. The locals, the donut connoisseurs, and the emo contrarians might all agree that the best place to get a proper donut is Blue Star Donuts.Blueberry.Bourbon.Basil.In the same donut.Yeah. You read that correctly.That one’s a main staple; but there other creative flavor combinations to be found at Blue Star. Some are stepped up takes on the classics, for example the lemon poppy buttermilk donut, that started my day with sense of nostalgia. Others, such as the Peanut butter powder donut filled with Marionberry and habanero jam, just sound so crazy that it has to be good.For the record: It was good... It was amazing.