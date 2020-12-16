4 Magical Days in Egypt
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
In Feb. of 2014, I had the unique opportunity to visit Egypt on a whirlwind trip with Abercrombie & Kent tours. These highlights are a glimpse of what I saw.
Save Place
I arrived in Cairo at night, in a blur of hectic traffic punctuated by blaring horns and blinking lights. The chaos ended as we drove through the gates of the Mena House Hotel, where I was whisked into one of the most opulent lobbies I'd ever...
Save Place
Nazlet El-Semman, Al Haram, Giza Governorate, Egypt
The boat at this particular museum isn’t your ordinary vessel. The ship in question was designed to sail its passengers into the afterlife, with the sun god Ra. Also known as the Giza Solar Boat Museum, the museum sits just meters from where the...
Save Place
El-Karnak, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
I visited countless temples on my brief visit to Egypt, but my favorite, by far, was the Karnak Temple complex, the largest ancient religious site in the world. A visit to the complex begins with a walk lined on both sides by ram statues, leading...
Save Place
15 Meret Basha, Ismailia, Qasr an Nile, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
You could spend a lifetime examining the more than 120,000 items in the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities, in Cairo. The collection is as vast as it is priceless. The cluttered rooms and dusty display cases give the museum a colonial charm. One of...
Save Place
Al Omraneyah, Giza Governorate, Egypt
No visit to the Giza Plateau is complete without a camel ride. Yes, it’s the touristy thing to do – but let’s face it, you’re a tourist. While there are camel rides available all around the Giza Plateau area, the best spot to grab an ‘Egyptian...
Save Place
Pyramids Hill Rd, Giza Governorate, Egypt
It’s not hard to find souvenirs in Cairo. In fact, most of them will find you at every site you visit. While street vendors are a cheap and easy solution for affordable gifts, if you’re looking for a quality souvenir of your time in Egypt, head to...
Save Place
Saqqarah, Saqarah, Al Badrashin, Giza Governorate, Egypt
The Egyptian city of Sakkara (or Saqqara) is famous for two things: its UNESCO designated temple complex and its hand tied carpets. In an attempt to fight illiteracy in rural Egypt, Sakkara funds a plethora of carpet-making schools. In addition to...
Save Place
مبنى التصميم الميكانيكى الجديد، New Giza Rd, Giza, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Before you even set foot through the gate of the Andrea Restaurant in Cairo, the smell of roasting meat wafts out. Peer through the smoke and you’ll see dozens of roasting chickens, lazily turning on spits. One man tends to the ever-burning coals...
Save Place
Kornish Al Nile, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
What better way to see Egypt than a luxurious cruise on the River Nile. Cruising on the Sanctuary Sun Boat IV with Abercrombie & Kent tours means you get to experience a wide range of what the country has to offer, from the Valley of the King’...
Save Place
15 Hoda Shaarawy, Bab Al Louq, Qasr an Nile, Cairo Governorate, Egypt
When I asked my local guide where to get a real taste of Cairo, she brought me to Felfela. This restaurant has been cooking falafel the same way since 1959 and they have definitely perfected the art. Chefs toss balls of batter into boiling oil....
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25