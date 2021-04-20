Felfela
The World’s Best Falafel at Felfela, CairoWhen I asked my local guide where to get a real taste of Cairo, she brought me to Felfela. This restaurant has been cooking falafel the same way since 1959 and they have definitely perfected the art.
Chefs toss balls of batter into boiling oil. Almost the size of a hamburger patty, the falafels are soft and moist inside, with a perfectly crispy crust.
Felfela also offers a range of traditional Egyptian foods, with an emphasis on vegetarian cuisine. The restaurant has a quirky, jungle-themed decor, with plenty of plants, birds, and tables made from tree slabs.
For a falafel to go, head around the corner to Felfela’s bustling take-away, where you can order your falafel in a pocket of fresh made flatbread. Both the sit-down and take-away options are affordable, delicious, and will be served with a smile.
Alison Cornford-Matheson traveled to Egypt courtesy of the Egypt Tourism Authority and Abercrombie & Kent. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Alison's trip at the USTOA blog.