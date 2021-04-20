giza plateau
Al Omraneyah, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Take an Egyptian TaxiNo visit to the Giza Plateau is complete without a camel ride. Yes, it’s the touristy thing to do – but let’s face it, you’re a tourist. While there are camel rides available all around the Giza Plateau area, the best spot to grab an ‘Egyptian taxi’ is at the look-off point behind the pyramids. Here you can get a great view of the three main pyramids, with Cairo sprawling in the distance.
Camels actually give a smooth ride. The only tricky part is when they stand up; a three part maneuver, where you’ll do best to lean forward, then back, then forward again.
Why 'walk like an Egyptian', when you can ride like one?
Alison Cornford-Matheson traveled to Egypt courtesy of the Egypt Tourism Authority and Abercrombie & Kent. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Alison's trip at the USTOA blog.