There's More Than Just Giza: Visit the Pyramids of Saqqara and Dahshur

Egypt is home to countless historical and cultural sights. There's so many in fact that there isn't enough time to pack everything on a short sojourn. What, with the Pyramids of Giza, the Valley of the Kings/Queens, the beaches of Sharm El Sheikh and the winding corridors of Cairo's Khan el Khalili, it's almost impossible to choose which sights to see.



Now while the Egyptian Museum has some impressive pieces, you could spend a much more enjoyable afternoon by heading an hour south of Cairo to visit the (lesser-known) pyramids of Saqqara and Dahshur.



The Saqqara pyramids are the closest to Cairo and they are actually far older than those at Giza having been constructed between 2630 – 2611 BCE by the notorious Imhotep. The most well known structure at Saqqara is the Step Pyramid of Djoser, which is currently covered by scaffolding as archaeologists and engineers restore the structure. While you can't go inside there's a new museum and several tombs worth exploring.



Southeast of Saqqara lies the pyramid field of Dahshur, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that features the Red, Black and Bent pyramids. The Red Pyramid, made of rust-coloured limestone, was the tallest man-made structure in the world when it was first erected and the first successful attempt at constructing a “true” smooth-sided pyramid.



Gazing up you can’t help but wonder how people constructed such structures and built them to last. They're 100% worth the journey (and skipping the museum for)!