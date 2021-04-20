Sun Boat IV
Kornish Al Nile, Luxor City, Luxor, Luxor Governorate, Egypt
Nile Cruising on the Sanctuary Sun Boat IVWhat better way to see Egypt than a luxurious cruise on the River Nile. Cruising on the Sanctuary Sun Boat IV with Abercrombie & Kent tours means you get to experience a wide range of what the country has to offer, from the Valley of the King’s to the Temple of Hathor at Denderah. (And you only have to unpack once!)
Spend the day touring Egypt’s fascinating temples and tombs and return for cocktails on the pool deck as the sun sets. Photograph scenes of daily life from the deck while you slowly cruise past towns and agricultural land.
Enjoy a gourmet menu of European and Egyptian favorites and experience a special cocktail reception with the boat’s captain. Then return to your cosy room and sleep, while you sail to your next exciting destination.
Alison Cornford-Matheson traveled to Egypt courtesy of the Egypt Tourism Authority and Abercrombie & Kent. Her highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Alison's trip at the USTOA blog.