Why You Should Visit Philadelphia This Summer

Nothing like a fresh coat of paint—or an entirely new look—to help you forget the last year. In May, the encyclopedic Philadelphia Museum of Art unveiled its Frank Gehry redesign, showcasing lighter, airier interior spaces, new galleries, and gift shops featuring local crafts. The Early American Galleries embrace Latin American art and the contributions of enslaved Africans. New Grit: Art and Philly Now, through August 22, exhibits artists with strong links to the city, such as Judith Schaechter and Alex Da Corte.

In the Independence Mall area, the Faith and Liberty Discovery Center connects American history and Biblical inspiration. Look for other takes on America’s founding ideals at the Liberty Bell Center, National Constitution Center, National Liberty Museum, Museum of the American Revolution, President’s House, and National Museum of American Jewish History.

The 59 ½ annual Philadelphia Folk Festival goes pocket-sized and hybrid August 21–22, with live events at the Spring Mountain Ski Area outside Philadelphia. Take a break at the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, on the city’s southwestern edge, which preserves freshwater marshlands and offers prime bird watching.