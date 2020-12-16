Family Fun in Philly
Collected by Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert
Philadelphia boasts endless options for family visits. Hit the historic sites and the Art Museum (for photos at the Rocky statue and a run up the iconic steps, natch). Then hang out with some dinosaurs and have some doughnuts. Here is our insider's list of kid-friendly stuff in the City of Brotherly Love.
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
This was my favorite museum as a kid, and since I never really grew up, it's still my favorite. It is the oldest natural history museum in the Americas. Founded in 1812, the Academy moved into its current building on Logan Circle in 1876 after its...
222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA
Philly visitors, don't miss a stop at Pennsylvania’s most-visited museum, the Franklin Institute. Allow ample time to make your way through its multiple floors, where entertaining and hands-on educational displays await....
2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in...
Penn's Landing, Philadelphia, PA, USA
In warm-weather months, the Penn’s Landing waterfront area along the Delaware River is always busy with activity. On the Great Plaza there are ongoing free festivals, summer concerts, a movie series, and Fourth of July fireworks. Other attractions...
Located in historic Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park, the Please Touch Museum has long been a favored attraction for families with kids ages 7 and under. (Parents—who are so often tired of saying no and holding kids in check in public...
1400 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Philadelphia’s City Hall is the largest and tallest city hall in the US, and for locals, the midpoint for all things Center City. Designed by architect John McArthur, Jr., it was completed in 1901 and originally designed to be the world's tallest...
3500 Reservoir Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Philly visitors with young children should not miss this unique, historic (and free) play destination. Inside the large playhouse (for children 5 and younger), kids can choose from room after room of themed play equipment. Outside, the 6-acre...
3400 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA
Like many other Philly institutions, the Philadelphia Zoo is America’s first. It opened in 1874 and encompasses over 40 acres of gardens and exhibits, featuring more than 1,300 animals, including many rare and endangered species. Visitors may need...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
There is no better place for visitors interested in one-stop souvenir shopping than the Pennsylvania General Store, located inside the Reading Terminal Market. You'll find everything from Amish quilts to just-made fudge, as well as food items...
301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
Easily one of the most popular outdoor attractions in Philly, Spruce Street Harbor Park was originally created as a pop-up park and quickly became a blockbuster hit with locals and visitors alike. Situated along the Delaware River waterfront just...
1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an...
Located near the National Constitution Center and Philadelphia's historic district, Franklin Square is an urban oasis that offers fun family activities. One of the city's five original town squares, it has evolved into a fairground with both...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Visitors to Philadelphia should not miss out on an iconic local treat—the soft pretzel. Sure, you can find them pretty much everywhere in Philly, but the real deal is baked fresh daily. At the Reading Terminal Market, go to the place where...
1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19121, USA
Federal Donuts, which sells wacky-flavored handmade doughnuts, coffee, and Korean-style twice-fried chicken, is just one example of how chefs in the City of Brotherly Love are pursuing their culinary obsessions. The original Center City shop has...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
When I was a kid eating my favorite comfort food, Campbell’s tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich, I could never have imagined anything better. But the future is here, and there is MeltKraft, a sandwich shop that has taken the grilled...
2313 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125, USA
Pizza Brain, located on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown, bills itself as the world’s first pizza museum and restaurant. With pizza-related toys, artwork, and memorabilia on display around the eatery, fine dining becomes fun dining. An added...
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Never has a yummy treat been mired in such controversy as the Whoopie Pie. First, how did this burger-shaped cake with the sugary cream filling get its name? Does the name come from the exclamation that schoolchildren shouted upon opening their...
