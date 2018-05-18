The Best Restaurants in Turks and Caicos
Fish fanatics beware: vacation in Turks and Caicos and there’s a good chance you’ll start dreaming about living on the islands forever. Conch and grouper are often the stars of the menus so you’ll have plenty of chances to try them served all kinds of ways. But, really, chance up your order a bit here and there. After all, there’s a lot to be said for a lobster dinner at a fine dining restaurant overlooking the water or for hanging out at the touristy but fun Thursday-night fish fry off of Grace Bay Beach.
Conch is as ubiquitous on Turks and Caicos restaurant menus as palm trees on the beaches, and at Da Conch Shack, you’ll find it prepared any way you can imagine. Of course, there are the classic dishes of conch fritters, conch chowder, and conch salad, but you’ll also find entrées such as curried conch and conch creole. The breezy beachfront restaurant on Provo also serves fresh catch, local lobster, and non-seafood items like steaks and burgers.
Hemingway’s Restaurant has the best sunset views of one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Grace Bay, from a pier-like patio. The restaurant at the Sands at Grace Bay Hotel makes blended-just-right Pina Coladas topped with an extra dollop of rum. Sip and keep watch for the resident dolphin JoJo, who has been patrolling the turquoise waters off this picture-perfect crescent of sand for more than a decade – there’s even a bell to ring if you see him, although who knows if it’s the same dolphin. After you get tipsy, order dinner. In addition to conch, the restaurant is known for steak and fresh-caught fish cooked only in olive oil. At lunch, the fish tacos are my favorite dish. There is live music twice a week.
One of the best opportunities to enjoy local food, music, and good times with visitors and islanders alike is at the Island Fish Fry. This family-friendly weekly event happens Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Bight Park in Providenciales. You’ll find local favorites such as fried fish, lobster, and conch salad alongside jerk chicken and barbecue ribs from local restaurants. There’s always a stage with a roster of bands, as well as storytelling, crafts, and other activities.
Experience fine dining in a tropical outdoor setting at Coco Bistro, one of the top restaurants on Providenciales. Not only is the dining room set among the largest palm grove on the island, but also the chef is known for artfully blending island flavors with continental ones. Entrées may include homemade conch ravioli or jerk pork tenderloin with sweet potatoes and hot pepper honey. You can also pick up a copy of The Coco Bistro Cookbook to replicate your favorite restaurant dish at home.
To satisfy your conch craving, stop at Bugaloo’s Conch Crawl on the south side of Providenciales, just a few minutes from Chalk Sound. The beachfront restaurant in Five Cays has indoor and outdoor seating, with some of the tables set right along the waterline, lapped by the rising tide. You’ll find a great selection of seafood, including plenty of conch dishes, along with fried chicken and burgers. In the evenings, Bugaloo’s hosts local bands, fire dancers, and other entertainment.
After you’ve explored the stunning sea cliffs along Mudjin Bay, get a table on the patio of the Mudjin Bar and Grill to savor the scenery a little longer and enjoy a well-earned meal. The restaurant is part of the Dragon Cay Resort and open every day for lunch and dinner. The menu shows off local flavors such as fried local lobster and conch fritters, along with burgers and chicken wings, but it’s the view overlooking the stunning Middle Caicos coastline that steals the show. (Dinner service requires reservations.)
Fried chicken is arguably one of the most universally loved dishes anywhere in the world. But the people of Providenciales don’t need anything made by the Colonel because they have Sweet T’s. This unassuming walk-up counter in the downtown area has been a landmark for two decades, best known for its pink-and-white paint job and its subtly spicy chicken wings. If you’re looking for a finger-licking and affordable meal that you can take to the beach, stop here on the way.
If you’re looking for authentic local fare but don’t want to venture outside of Grace Bay, Fresh Catch Local Bites will fit the bill. You’ll find this bright, casual restaurant on the ground floor of the Salt Mills Plaza, serving up hearty portions of fried fish, conch fritters, blackened grouper, and more. It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and there’s always an enticing selection of daily specials on the board up front.