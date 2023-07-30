9 Beautiful Beaches in Turks and Caicos—and Where to Stay Once You’re There

It’s easy to get lost in the varying hues of blue that make up the calm, clear waters surrounding Turks and Caicos. The British Overseas Territory is a sophisticated and luxury vacation destination, where the focus is on natural beauty over mega resorts and chain nightlife clubs; here the vibe is all about tranquility.

And Turks and Caicos’s string of about 40 islands—of which 8 are actually inhabited—has some of the most beautiful places for tranquility. Take a look and see the color and clarity of the sand—which comes partially from the crushed pink coral sea bottom, found only in this part of the South Atlantic. There is also excellent diving and bone fishing, as well as a protective barrier reef that enables safe lagoon swimming for kids off many beaches (plus easy snorkeling in oft-pristine reefs).

With so much to enjoy off the sands of Turks and Caicos, read up on these nine great beaches to visit in this part of the Caribbean.

1. Grace Bay Beach

Best for : access to hotels, restaurants, and snorkeling

Providenciales, known as “Provo,” is an island with one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, Grace Bay Beach. Without question, the 12-mile-long beach is Turks and Caicos’s crowning jewel. Routinely topping “best beach” lists for the Caribbean and the world, miles of turquoise sea back the sugar-white, soft sand.

Grace Bay Beach is the epicenter of Provo’s tourism scene, and most of the island’s hotels, restaurants, and shops are lined up along its shores. Part of the Princess Alexandra National Park, there is also prime snorkeling on reefs located just offshore. Water sports from parasailing to stand-up paddleboarding are also available—try Grace Bay Watersports if you want to give these activities a whirl.

Where to stay

Book now: Grace Bay Club

Grace Bay Club is an all-suite, luxury resort in a prime beachfront location with adults-only and family sections.

The kid-friendly Taylor Bay is about 2,000 feet long. Photo by Gaeta.J/Shutterstock

2. Taylor Bay Beach

Best for : families

Taylor Bay Beach is not only beautiful, rivaling Grace Bay with its beryl-hued water and swaying palms, but the water here is also shallow, making it easy for small children to splash around and swim.

Located in a protected cove, Taylor Bay Beach is on Providenciales’s south coast. There aren’t any hotels here, but there are some great vacation rentals, including gorgeous luxury homes with private pools and ocean views, such as Bamboo House.

Where to stay: Bamboo House



Book now: Bamboo House

Bamboo House is an ocean-facing four-bedroom luxe villa with a private pool.

Right beside Grace Bay Beach, Bight Beach is a spot where travelers can see coral and marine wildlife. Photo by Matthew Clemente/Shutterstock

3. Bight Beach

Best for : snorkeling in Bight or Smith Reefs, a few hundred feet offshore

Despite people mistakenly including this stretch of sand as a part of Grace Bay Beach, Bight is a beach of its own, running for about 1.5 miles. It’s home to two reefs that can be accessed by wading or swimming from shore: On its eastern end is Bight Reef, which is Provo’s most accessible snorkeling spot. Just 350 feet from shore, it isn’t the island’s best snorkeling, but it is great for kids or novice snorkelers. Because the reef sees so much traffic, it isn’t as pristine as it once was, but you’ll still see plenty of parrotfish and coral.



Where to stay

Book now: Windsong Resort

The Windsong Resort offers one- to four-bedroom luxury suites as well as luxurious amenities like complimentary butler service.

At Sapodilla Bay, beachgoers can find plenty of vendors offering food and drinks in addition to chair rentals. Photo by Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

4. Sapodilla Bay Beach

Best for : families with small kids looking for a sheltered, swimming beach

Sapodilla Bay, on Provo’s south coast near Chalk Sound (about 10 miles from Grace Bay) is a top choice for families: The 900-foot-long beach is in a sheltered cove (so no currents) and the water is warm and shallow for maximum comfort. On top of that, the beach has a lively ambiance thanks to the food, drink, and water sports vendors hanging around.



Where to stay

Book now: Blue Heaven Villa

Most of the lodging around here comes in the form of vacation home rentals. With five bedrooms and the ability to sleep 10 people, Blue Heaven Villa is a good option for multi-gen family getaways or a holiday with a group of friends.

Near Bambarra Beach is Pelican Cay, an uninhabited rock mainly made of marine limestone. Photo by Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

5. Bambarra Beach

Best for : escaping the crowds, napping under the casuarina trees

Middle Caicos, in the center of the Turks and Caicos, is the archipelago’s largest island. It boasts a laid-back ambiance that is getting harder to find among Caribbean mass development. Enter: Bambarra Beach. This chilled-out beach has been fronting a quiet village dating back to the late 1700s.

The beach occupies a long stretch on the island’s central north coast; it is set on an extensive, shallow bay where the water is so clear you may even see some fish or rays. Casuarina trees line the coastline, offering shade on hot summer days. Note that this destination is all about relaxing: You’ll find a small pier for local fishing boats and a couple of colorful tiki beach huts, but not much else.

Bambarra Beach hosts only a few villa rentals, one of them being the two-bedroom Bambarra Sands Cottage.

Mudjin Harbour’s original name was “Bermudian Harbour”. Photo by Jade Prevost Manuel/Shutterstock

6. Mudjin Harbor Beach

Best for : exploring the cave above the beach, swimming with sharks, taking in the rugged landscape

The main beach on Middle Caicos, Mudjin Harbor Beach runs for three miles on the northern coastline. This beach has a large open-faced cave, along with a smaller hidden cave that can be found by walking the stone path along the cliff tops. Both caves can easily be explored as a solo excursion (and the open-faced one particularly provides great shade).

Unlike many Turks and Caicos beaches, Mudjin Beach is not a great swimming beach thanks to a high ocean swell. Its proximity to nearby reefs also means reef sharks swim close to shore. (If swimming with sharks is your jam, however, then there are some decent spots to get in the water in the small cove between the cave and Dragon Island.)

Where to stay

Book now: Dragon Cay Resort

Mudjin Harbor Beach can be accessed from the Dragon Cay Resort, which offers accommodation in villas and cottages and is the only resort-style lodging on the island.

Humpback whales head to the warmer waters of Turks and Caicos in order to give birth and mate. Photo by Ethan Daniels/Shutterstock

7. Ambergris Cay

Best for : private island luxury

Some of Turks and Caicos’s islands, like Ambergris Cay, are private and require a stay at the resort to visit. As a result, this thousand-acre island is surrounded by pristine, deserted beaches that will feel all to yourself. One activity you may want to add to the list, however, is whale watching; visitors listen to male humpbacks’ songs while accompanied by a marine biologist.

Where to stay

Book now: Ambergris Cay Resort

The luxury, all-inclusive property includes private plane transfers from Providenciales to the three-mile-long island.

Governor’s Beach is a part of the 1280-acre Columbus Landfall National Park. Photo by tose/Shutterstock

8. Governor’s Beach

Best for : swimming in shallow, clear water that is sheltered from trade winds

Governor’s Beach is on Grand Turk, the capital of the Turks and Caicos. Sure, it’s home to plenty of restaurants, hotels, and tour companies. But there’s a reason cruises decide to stop here: Governor’s Beach is the island’s most beautiful beach. Here you will find super soft sand that gives off a light peach hue thanks to its shell and coral origins. Although there isn’t much to see directly offshore, this beach is shallow and great for swimming.

While there isn’t good snorkeling by Governor’s Beach itself, Grand Turk is known for having some of the world’s best visibility. If you enjoy diving and snorkeling, book a trip to the Grand Turk Wall coral reef structure, where you can swim with nurse sharks and sea turtles and experience some of the healthiest coral reefs around. Get on Board Water Sports is one recommended outfitter. The company also runs trips to Gibbs Cay for snorkeling with stingrays.

Where to stay

Book now: Osprey Beach Hotel

The Osprey Beach Hotel is a laid-back beachfront boutique with just 27 rooms.

One of the biggest draws of Pine Cay is the two-mile-long beach on its north coast. Photo by Boris Dzhingarov/Shutterstock

9. Pine Cay

Best for : those in search of laid-back luxe

Pine Cay is an 800-acre private island about a 20-minute boat ride from Provo. It is home to just one resort, Pine Cay, and you must stay here—or be a homeowner at its country club—to visit the island and its string of beaches (which have an unpopulated Robinson Crusoe vibe). Activities include snorkeling alongside turtles, tropical fish, and rays, as well as fishing and sea kayaking. Hopping around the island by golf cart is also an option, but simply relaxing on the sand works just as well.

Where to stay

Book now: Pine Cay

Pine Cay is great for unplugged luxury. The rooms don’t have TVs or Wi-Fi (although public areas have the latter). Tip: Book the Premium Beachfront Rooms if you need air-conditioning.