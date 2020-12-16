The Perfect Week in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
There is so much to fall in love with in Providenciales, the only touristy island in the Turks and Caicos, but there are certain experiences you just must do. The Turks and Caicos are a true paradise, and Providenciales (Provo, to locals) is home to one of the world's most stunning shorelines, the 12-mile Grace Bay Beach. Other top experiences in the Turks and Caicos include DIY snorkeling, an island fish fry, or taking a homeless "potcake" dog to the beach.
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Blue Hills Rd, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Conch is as ubiquitous on Turks and Caicos restaurant menus as palm trees on the beaches, and at Da Conch Shack, you’ll find it prepared any way you can imagine. Of course, there are the classic dishes of conch fritters, conch chowder,...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
If spending the day lounging on idyllic white sands and swimming in cerulean seas aren't enough without some snuggle time with adorable puppies, plan a visit to Potcake Place, in Grace Bay. This volunteer-run nonprofit is dedicated to...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The Turks & Caicos water gets its amazing color and clarity in part from the crushed pink coral sand bottom. This visibility, combined with coral heads and lots of multihued fish found in calm shallow water within sight of the sandy white shore,...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Honor the memory of Papa Hemingway's love of island living with a meal at this popular beachfront restaurant, located at the Sands, along Grace Bay Road, in Providenciales. From the open-air deck, you can enjoy a great view of the ocean and a...
#20 & 21 Saltmills Plaza Grace Bay Road, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
On the main road through Grace Bay, this is where locals and return visitors go for the best fresh sushi in town. And while it does amazing sushi and sashimi, including some innovative rolls all ordered off iPad menus, I was really impressed with...
Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
The centerpiece of Turks and Caicos is Grace Bay, on the island of Providenciales (known locally as Provo), where the miles-long sugar-sand shore routinely tops "best beach" lists for the Caribbean and the world. The inland area along this...
Creamy travertine floors and castle brick walls of pearl-stone tiles fuse with Asian antiques and dark teak furniture in the Caribbean-meets-Indonesian design at Villa Balinese, on an elevated crescent fronting Providenciales south shore. From the...
My favorite experience in Turks and Caicos was going out in the ocean with a guide to catch conch. Once the spot was chosen, we jumped overboard and dove into the blue water. My friends and I were not able to dive down deep enough, but the guide...
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Found in the northwest point of Providenciales, out beyond the fishing village of Blue Hills and far from the development of Grace Bay, Amanyara lives up to its name: a combination of the Sanskrit word for peace and Arawak for place. Not...
Book a horseback-riding tour along Provo's white-sand beaches with Provo Ponies, which is owned by the affable Camille Slattery and located on the southeast end of the island. They offer two guided rides Monday through Friday (one in the morning,...
Book a sunset charter on Atebeyra, a boat that comes with a rum-running history (she ran booze during prohibition) for a unique evening excursion. The boat can also be chartered for day trips to the outer islands where you can spend the day lazing...
Grand Turk has some of the world's top dive spots with clear deep-blue water and an intoxicating and diverse underwater world to explore. Novice and experienced enthusiasts should book a few days at Bohio Dive Resort to experience the best the...
