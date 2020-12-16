Where to Stay on Your Honeymoon in Turks and Caicos
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Turks and Caicos is a great honeymoon destination, especially if you just want to spend your days lazing on the beach, sipping rum from a coconut, and enjoying romantic private time with your sweetie. Here are our favorite hotels and villas (for all budgets) for honeymooners in Turks and Caicos, where you can get pampered like a celebrity, snorkel or skinny-dip in paradise, and spend your evenings stargazing together from the pool.
Save Place
Grace Bay Rd, Grace Bay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Housed on a 1,100-foot stretch of beachfront, Grace Bay Club is as stylishly current as it was in 1993, when it became the first luxury hotel to open on the then nearly empty sands of Grace Bay. From its original 21 rooms, the upscale property has...
Save Place
Northwest Point, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks & Caicos Islands
Found in the northwest point of Providenciales, out beyond the fishing village of Blue Hills and far from the development of Grace Bay, Amanyara lives up to its name: a combination of the Sanskrit word for peace and Arawak for place. Not...
Save Place
Lower Bight Road, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
With 21 suites, all of them larger than 1,000 square feet, set among grassy dunes on a less-developed swath of Grace Bay, Beach House is both intimate and roomy. Condo-like in their dimensions and layout, every suite has a kitchenette and a large...
Save Place
Pine Cay TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
For pure private island bliss with a serious side of digital detox, I love hopping on the private boat charter and cutting through a sea of turquoise for 20 minutes to arrive at The Meridian Club on gorgeous, isolated Pine Cay. The only resort on...
Save Place
Creamy travertine floors and castle brick walls of pearl-stone tiles fuse with Asian antiques and dark teak furniture in the Caribbean-meets-Indonesian design at Villa Balinese, on an elevated crescent fronting Providenciales south shore. From the...
Save Place
I love staying in a private villa home over a hotel when traveling with a small group, and Breezy Villa by Island Escapes is both affordable and impressively chic. In a secluded hillside location, complete with multiple, swaying palms for privacy...
Save Place
One of the few hotels on picture-perfect Grace Bay Beach that can work for both honeymooners and families, Seven Stars sits on 22 acres of lush grounds at the edge of Princess Alexandria National Park and has studio to four-bedroom plantation...
Save Place
International Dr, TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
There are many reasons to stay at Stargazer, but my personal favorite is the great snorkeling located less than a five minute swim from this gated property's deserted half-mile stretch of sugar sand and fossil covered beach. The lights of Grace...
Save Place
Princess Drive, Grace Bay, Providenciales TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Named after the reef it overlooks, the Alexandra Resort, located about halfway down Provo's famed beauty, Grace Bay Beach, is a great spot for families or couples. Rooms are in groups of four-story buildings circling a lagoon-style swimming pool....
Save Place
Sitting steps from the sand, the 72-suite Palms, with its large rooms, larger infinity pool, and dedicated kid’s club, is one of the more family-friendly among Grace Bay’s luxury resorts. Yet it is still sophisticated enough to please...
Save Place
Princess Drive The Bight Settlement, The Bight Settlement TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Families looking for a luxury boutique villa style hotel experience will dig the Somerset, which has just 53 rooms spread over eight buildings right on Grace Bay Beach (walking distance to DIY snorkeling). A sort of hotel/villa hybrid, digs are in...
Save Place
TC, Lower Bight Rd, British West TKCA 1ZZ, Turks and Caicos Islands
Gansevoort Turks + Caicos aims to be as much a scene as it is a hotel. Of course, with tots wandering through the lobby with sand buckets, it isn’t quite the party you might have in South Beach or NYC. But then, trendy urbanites don’t...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25