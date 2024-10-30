Beautiful Beaches in the Caribbean for a Getaway Without the Crowds

The Caribbean’s myriad islands and beaches can make it challenging to find the best stretch of sand for you. The first thing to know: It’s not just about the beach itself. Sure, the idea of a deserted spot in the middle of nowhere has its appeal. But just ask Tom Hanks in Cast Away: That can get old real fast. The best beaches combine a pretty slice of sand with atmosphere. We’re talking bars with craft cocktails, restaurants serving locally sourced dishes, and hotels with tons of personality, to name a few factors.

Here are four of the Caribbean’s best beaches—including legendary locations and secret finds—along with tips on where to go and what to do. Slather on that reef-safe sunscreen, and we’ll see you by the sea.

La Chiva Beach, Puerto Rico

There are more than 30 beaches in Puerto Rico, but the standout is La Chiva, on the eastern island of Vieques. It’s calm enough for kids to play safely, filled with marine life for snorkeling, and edged with a few gazebos that provide shade.

About 20 minutes away, the waterfront malecón, or esplanade, in the town of Esperanza has a handful of restaurants and bars. The open-air El Quenepo serves seafood caught by local fishermen (and has a few rooms upstairs to rent). Next door, Placita (the restaurant at the brutalist boutique hotel El Blok) specializes in dishes cooked over a mesquite-fired grill. In a former Navy firehouse in the northern part of the island, Vieques’s first distiller, Crab Island Rum, creates spirits infused with coffee, orange, and more. Don’t miss a nighttime kayaking trip in the bioluminescent bay. It’s a spectacular light show.

Where to stay

Canadian architect John Hix was inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi when he created Hix Island House. Open-air lofts are set in a series of angular concrete buildings with ocean views. Sustainability and serenity are at this hotel’s core: The property is powered by solar and wind and has no TVs or Wi-Fi.

On one of the highest points on the island is Finca Victoria, an Ayurvedic wellness retreat. Guests can unwind with detox programs and daily yoga sessions or by the pool. Accommodations include tree houses with outdoor showers and a vintage 1973 Airstream.

How to get to La Chiva

Vieques is accessible via a 25-minute flight from San Juan or a 30-minute ferry from Ceiba on the Puerto Rican mainland.

Protected by the world’s third longest barrier reef, Grace Bay’s calm water is ideal for swimming. The sand itself is soft and powdery. And the sunsets are mind-blowing. Photo by jpbarcelos/Shutterstock

Grace Bay Beach, Turks and Caicos

This pristine Turks and Caicos beach has become a travel go-to for a reason. Despite all the development along its shores and high-wattage visitors like the Kardashians (who are regularly spotted in the area), Grace Bay has kept a low-key vibe.

The beachfront Somewhere Café & Lounge is a casual Tex-Mex spot with local bands and DJs. Tucked away in the largest palm grove on the island, Coco Bistro serves gourmet Caribbean dishes (lobster spring rolls, shrimp curry on coconut rice). And a short stroll from the sand is Crackpot Kitchen, a colorful food truck where chef Nik (a local celeb), dishes out spins on local favorites, like conch fritter lollipops and beer-jerked Cornish hen.

Turks and Caicos is also a world-class diving destination, and you can learn to scuba dive along its shallow coral reefs. If you’re in the mood to explore, book a boat tour through an outfitter like Island Vibes Tours, which will take you to nearby deserted cays.

Where to stay

Set right on Grace Bay Beach, the sprawling Beaches Turks & Caicos has something for everyone, from families to couples. There are several hotels within the hotel, so you can likely find what you’re looking for, whether it’s a beachfront villa with a butler, or a low-key room near the waterslides. Divers love it here, since there’s diving built into the all-inclusive rate.

Grace Bay Club, the island’s first luxury property, helped put Turks & Caicos on the map. It’s an all-suite resort with sweeping views of the sea. One of the showpieces is the Infiniti Bar, which has a 90-foot bar (the longest in the Caribbean).

How to get to Grace Bay Beach

You can fly direct to Providenciales from a number of U.S. cities, including Miami, New York, and Atlanta. Once you land, it’s a 15-minute drive to Grace Bay Beach.

French Leave stretches for more than a mile and is rarely crowded—perfect for beachcombing, snorkeling, and swimming in the crystalline water. Photo by Gaston Piccinetti/Shutterstock

French Leave Beach, The Bahamas

In the Bahamas, Nassau usually takes the spotlight thanks to its larger-than-life resorts. In-the-know travelers head to French Leave, a breathtaking pink-sand beach on Eleuthera, a hidden treasure in the Out Islands.

A few minutes away is Governor’s Harbour, the island’s capital and one of the Bahamas’ oldest settlements. Head to Bahama Hand Prints (a shop that has been selling retro hand-printed fabrics since 1966) or the 30-acre Leon Levy Preserve (a botanical garden where you can learn all about Bahamian bush medicine). Just outside town, you can grab conch fritters and an award-winning piña colada at the upscale beach shack Tippy’s. Another Eleuthera highlight that’s worth the drive: the Glass Window Bridge, where you can see the dramatic contrast between the calm Caribbean sea and the rough Atlantic Ocean.

Where to stay

The Potlatch Club, an old-school celeb hideaway, was recently brought back to life by a pair of Caribbean entrepreneurs. (Fun fact: Paul McCartney wrote the song “She Came in Through the Bathroom Window” here on his first honeymoon.) Now, it has stylish cottages overlooking the ocean and the lush gardens, a small but mighty spa, two pools, and an ambitious restaurant. The hotel overlooks a pink-sand beach that doesn’t have a name—it’s technically an extension of French Leave.

The yacht club–inspired French Leave Resort has 20 villas on a rocky outcropping overlooking Governor’s Harbour. Guests can borrow a golf cart to pop over to French Leave Beach, just a little more than a mile away.

How to get to French Leave Beach

Eleuthera has two airports—Governor’s Harbour (GHB) and North Eleuthera (ELH)—and can be reached by a short flight from Nassau as well as by direct service from Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Atlanta.

Anguilla has 33 picture-perfect beaches, including Meads Bay Beach, on the quieter western coast. Photo by Derson Santana/Shutterstock

Meads Bay Beach, Anguilla

Sweet little restaurants and high-end resorts are dotted along Meads Bay Beach’s talcum shores, but this is the Caribbean without the crowds. Go kayaking, try paddleboarding on the placid water, or just chill out.

There are two Blanchards restaurants on the beach—a casual toes-in-the-sand shack for easy bites like jerk chicken and a more high-end location for innovative dishes like hamachi crudo and lemon panko-crusted grilled shrimp. Not far from the beach, Lowell Hodge transformed his private home into Sharky’s Restaurant, which serves local cuisine (cinnamon-spiced pumpkin soup, curry chicken, lobster stir fry). When you’re ready to explore, Quest Experiences offers unique tours throughout the island. Go nighttime kayaking in transparent boats, harvest sea salt, or do a rum tasting with Gloria Leveret, who worked in Anguilla bars for decades before she launched her own line of flavored rums.

Where to stay

Overlooking Meads Bay, the low-key but glam Malliouhana has spacious suites and private villas with ocean views and direct beach access. The tranquil vibe appeals to couples and to families, who love the Mini-Explorers Kid’s Club, with aquatic adventures, cultural activities, and more.

The family-owned Frangipani Beach Resort has a strong commitment to sustainability: It’s mostly powered by renewable energy. Weekly cocktail parties and sunset cruises help create a sense of community.

How to get to Meads Bay Beach

You can fly direct to Anguilla from Miami or connect through St. Maarten or San Juan. From St. Maarten, you can also take a 20-minute ferry to Anguilla’s Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.