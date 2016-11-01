Home>Travel inspiration>Outdoor Adventure>Hiking + Cycling

Meet the Blind Man Who Climbed Everest—and Wants to Help Others Do the Same

By Jennifer Flowers

Nov 1, 2016

From the November/December 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
The team at No Barriers USA knows how travel can expand people's ideas of what's possible.

Photo courtesy of Erik Weihenmayer

The team at No Barriers USA knows how travel can expand people's ideas of what's possible.

Summitting Everest led the founder of the nonprofit organization No Barriers USA to even greater heights—changing other people’s lives.

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

In 2001 he became the first blind person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest. But the biggest undertaking of Erik Weihenmayer's life began after he climbed the world’s tallest peak. 

Having conquered his own hurdles to become a globe-trotting adventurer, Weihenmayer wanted to help others overcome their limitations. So in 2003, he cofounded No Barriers, an organization that leads people on challenging journeys to build their confidence and help them discover what they're capable of. "We think of No Barriers as a mindset that helps you find purpose in life," he says. "It's not just about blind people or extreme adventure people. It's about those who struggle with different frailties and fears and anxieties, which includes pretty much everyone alive."

Erik Weihenmayer
Photo by Matt Nager
Erik Weihenmayer
After climbing Denali in 1995, Weihenmayer decided to scale the Seven Summits. Weihenmayer has shown other visually impaired people how to see the world without their eyes on hikes through the Grand Canyon. He has helped veterans with disabilities work in teams on rock climbing trips, rebuilding the sense of trust they may have lost. His group has taken students from inner cities—including participants in the Learning AFAR program—to far-flung destinations such as Peru and Cambodia.

Every trip encourages people to leave their comfort zones. "Part of the equation is to do something scary, because it makes you feel vulnerable," Weihenmayer says. "It’s a gauntlet you have to go through."

Weihenmayer’s third book, No Barriers: A Blind Man’s Journey to Kayak the Canyon, came out in February 2017.

>>Next: This Lodge Is Proof that Safaris Can Be Good for the Environment

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories