Meet the Blind Man Who Climbed Everest—and Wants to Help Others Do the Same

Photo by Matt Nager
Nov 1, 2016
From the November/December 2016 issue
Photo courtesy of Erik Weihenmayer
The team at No Barriers USA knows how travel can expand people's ideas of what's possible.
Summitting Everest led the founder of the nonprofit organization No Barriers USA to even greater heights—changing other people’s lives.
In 2001 he became the first blind person to reach the summit of Mt. Everest. But the biggest undertaking of Erik Weihenmayer's life began after he climbed the world’s tallest peak.
Having conquered his own hurdles to become a globe-trotting adventurer, Weihenmayer wanted to help others overcome their limitations. So in 2003, he cofounded No Barriers, an organization that leads people on challenging journeys to build their confidence and help them discover what they're capable of. "We think of No Barriers as a mindset that helps you find purpose in life," he says. "It's not just about blind people or extreme adventure people. It's about those who struggle with different frailties and fears and anxieties, which includes pretty much everyone alive."Learning AFAR program—to far-flung destinations such as Peru and Cambodia.
