Why Do People Climb Mount Everest? These Riveting Stories Explain the Fascination

A traffic jam of climbers on Everest this season has sparked both outrage and interest in why so many people want to risk their lives to say they’ve climbed the world’s highest mountain.

In a deadly season that’s already claimed 11 lives, these 6 essential reads explore the reasons behind summiting the world’s highest mountain.

Reaching the summit of Mount Everest, the highest point in the world at 29,029 feet, has long been an object of fascination for explorers. But in a year that has already claimed 11 lives amid concerns of overcrowding on the summit—making it the deadliest season since a 2015 avalanche killed at least 17 at Everest’s base camp—many are left to wonder: Why do people keep climbing Mount Everest? “Because it’s there,” the British mountaineer George Leigh Mallory famously told the New York Times when asked why he was attempting Everest’s peak before his 1924 attempt ended in his death. For others it can be for the status and prestige of saying they’ve accomplished such a feat or because they’re predisposed to risky behavior. To further understand why people attempt the climb each year despite the dangers of going above 26,000 feet—otherwise known as the “death zone”—here are six must-read stories about those who have done it: What It’s Actually Like to Be an Expedition Guide on Mt. Everest Read Now:AFAR



In October 2015, AFAR’s deputy editor Jenn Flowers profiled Dawa Gyaljen Sherpa, an expedition guide who had reached the summit of Everest four times by the age of 29. In this Q+A, he details what it takes to become a guide, how he sees climbing as an addiction, as well as the challenges he’s seen develop with overcrowding on the mountain over the years. Tenzing of Everest

Read Now: The New Yorker



For its June 5, 1954, issue, the New Yorker sent a reporter to Darjeeling, India, to profile Tenzing Norgay, the Sherpa who with Sir Edmund Hillary became one of the first people to summit Everest in 1953. While Hillary drew most of the international acclaim for the feat, this long read focuses on Norgay (styled Norkay back then) and his life after returning from the top of the world. The Man Who Knocked the Bastard Off Read Now: Outside



Shortly after George Leigh Mallory’s body was finally found on Everest in 1999, Sir Edmund Hillary granted a rare interview to Outside magazine at the age of 80. In it, he talks about how Everest was more of a beginning than an end to his life of adventure and how his main motivating factors were his stubbornness and his fear of boredom. “All of my life I’ve been afraid of having nothing to do, having no challenges to meet, being bored,” Hillary said. “The whole of my life has been a battle against boredom.” Into Thin Air Buy Now: Amazon.com



In what has become one of the most famous books about climbing Everest, journalist Jon Krakauer details his account of surviving the 1996 disaster that claimed eight lives in one day on the mountain. It all began as an assignment about the commercialization of climbing Everest for Outside magazine; the story of this ill-fated journey has since been developed into two movies: 1997’s Into Thin Air and 2015’s Everest. The Real Story of Sandy Hill Pittman, Everest’s Socialite Climber

