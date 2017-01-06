This Helicopter Tour of the Himalayas Goes Above and Beyond

Jan 6, 2017
Why visit just one of the highest peaks in the world when you can visit many of them?
Pop quiz: What’s better than visiting one of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? How about visiting eight of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? For years thrill-seekers have been getting a new perspective on one of the greatest wonders of the natural world (and skipping Mount Everest’s infamous lines) by hopping a helicopter for a day trip to Everest Base Camp (EBC) instead. This year, luxury outfitter Remote Lands is taking the Himalayan helicopter ride to new heights by taking guests on a tour of eight of the prodigious mountain range’s most impressive peaks.
Remote Lands is no stranger to going above and beyond. The private tour company, which focuses exclusively on travel in Asian countries, specializes in lavish one-of-a-kind experiences such as lunches with celebrity Chinese artists or private dinners in Japanese temples, so it’s no wonder its Himalayas by Helicopter itinerary is extraordinary. Accompanied by Everest veteran Tashi Tenzing—the grandson of original Everest summiteer Tenzing Norgay—guests will weave in and around the spectacular mountains before touching down at the base camps of Mounts Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna, where they’ll have an opportunity to take in views that only a few lucky people will ever enjoy.
But the 10-day itinerary is more than a checklist of iconic Nepalese basecamps—it’s an immersive Himalayan experience and an opportunity to explore so much more of Nepal’s staggering scenery. Guests will literally crisscross the country, rising from the bustle of Kathmandu’s stupas and Durbar squares into the mountains before touching down to explore the region’s lush valleys. After three days of high-altitude exploration, the trip continues to Pokhara, an idyllic lakeside town popular with trekkers, and then on to the lush jungle flora and fauna of Chitwan National Park. In Chitwan, guests will have the opportunity to canoe past crocodiles on the Rapti river and ride elephants—many of which were rescued from labor jobs—to see Indian rhinos deep in the jungle.
Bookings are available year-round, but the best time of year to get your head in the clouds is March through May and October through November.—From $27,000 per person
Please note: While an exhilarating wanderlist experience, exploring the high altitudes of the Himalayas can be a risk for anyone—make sure you’re physically able and understand the challenges before planning any trip to the region.
