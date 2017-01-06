This Helicopter Tour of the Himalayas Goes Above and Beyond

Pop quiz: What’s better than visiting one of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? How about visiting eight of the highest mountains in the world by helicopter? For years thrill-seekers have been getting a new perspective on one of the greatest wonders of the natural world (and skipping Mount Everest’s infamous lines) by hopping a helicopter for a day trip to Everest Base Camp (EBC) instead. This year, luxury outfitter Remote Lands is taking the Himalayan helicopter ride to new heights by taking guests on a tour of eight of the prodigious mountain range’s most impressive peaks.

Remote Lands is no stranger to going above and beyond. The private tour company, which focuses exclusively on travel in Asian countries, specializes in lavish one-of-a-kind experiences such as lunches with celebrity Chinese artists or private dinners in Japanese temples, so it’s no wonder its Himalayas by Helicopter itinerary is extraordinary. Accompanied by Everest veteran Tashi Tenzing—the grandson of original Everest summiteer Tenzing Norgay—guests will weave in and around the spectacular mountains before touching down at the base camps of Mounts Everest, Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, Makalu, Cho Oyu, Dhaulagiri, Manaslu, and Annapurna, where they’ll have an opportunity to take in views that only a few lucky people will ever enjoy.