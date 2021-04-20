Where are you going?
Zunfthaus Zur Waag

Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
| +41 44 216 99 66
Guild Hall Dining with a View of the Münsterhof Zurich Switzerland

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 2pm, 6pm - 10pm

Zurich’s original 14 guilds were established in Medieval times to represent different crafts- and tradesmen, and their grand, stately buildings that still dot the city are a testament to their one-time power. Fortunately, most are well-preserved and now serve as fine restaurants. Zunfthaus zur Waag, house of the guild of wool and linen weavers, has a Biedermeier-style dining room with lots of wood-paneling, stained glass windows, and a terrific view of the Münsterhof. The dish to order is the Zürcher Geschnetzeltes, the classic Zurich specialty of pan-fried veal with a creamy white-wine sauce.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

