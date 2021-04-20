Where are you going?
Wrecking Bar Brewpub

292 Moreland Avenue Northeast
Website
| +1 404-221-2600
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Mon - Thur 4pm - 11pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 12am

Brewpub Set in a Historic Home

The gorgeous 1900 columned building on Moreland Avenue was a Victorian home, a Methodist church and a dance school before being renovated and becoming Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Today the upstairs is an event facility while the basement and patio are part of the bar and restaurant. It has been voted the top brewpub in Atlanta for the last two years. Wrecking Bar brews their own award-winning beers, including the "Jemmy Dean" Breakfast Stout, Baby Got Blackberry Wheat and Breaking Bob Kolsch. The menu is full of upscale bar food like sandwiches, cheese plates and entrees.
By Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert

