Brewpub Set in a Historic Home
The gorgeous 1900 columned building on Moreland Avenue was a Victorian home, a Methodist church and a dance school before being renovated and becoming Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Today the upstairs is an event facility while the basement and patio are part of the bar and restaurant. It has been voted the top brewpub in Atlanta
for the last two years. Wrecking Bar brews their own award-winning beers, including the "Jemmy Dean" Breakfast Stout, Baby Got Blackberry Wheat and Breaking Bob Kolsch. The menu is full of upscale bar food like sandwiches, cheese plates and entrees.