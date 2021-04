If you’re looking to see one of Vancouver’s top attractions, be prepared for the full Monty. At Wreck Beach, perhaps Canada’s best-known nude beach (voted tops in Canada by Hotels.com), and North America’s largest naturist beach, you’ll see bodies of all shapes and sizes — some clothed, others not so much. Go with whatever feels right. Do make sure to take lots of water and sunscreen with you, whether you’re there for an hour or hangin’ for the day. Take care not to offend the locals; don’t stare, and be very sensitive about any photos you might take. Also make sure to go for a swim. Though the Pacific waters are always chill (like the Wreck vibe), the bottom’s sandy and you’ll kick yourself after if you don’t indulge in a dip. At Wreck, whether you’ve packed a swimsuit or not, you’re all good.