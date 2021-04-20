Wreck Beach
Photo Manuel Sulzer/age fotostock
Wreck BeachGo full monty at North America’s largest nude stretch of sand. Adjacent to the University of British Columbia, Wreck Beach sits on traditional Musqueam land, wrapping around the western edge of the Point Grey headland in Pacific Spirit Regional Park. In high season, this unspoiled spot averages 12,000 to 14,000 visitors daily, making it Canada’s busiest beach. With almost five miles of coastline, however, there’s usually plenty of room to spread out. Everyone’s welcome, clothed or not, as long as they’re accepting of naturism and respectful. Watch for eagles, kingfishers, and Vancouver’s largest heronry, then swing by Vendors Row (below Trail Six) for snacks and crafts.
Wear your birthday suit at a popular Vancouver beach
If you’re looking to see one of Vancouver’s top attractions, be prepared for the full Monty. At Wreck Beach, perhaps Canada’s best-known nude beach (voted tops in Canada by Hotels.com), and North America’s largest naturist beach, you’ll see bodies of all shapes and sizes — some clothed, others not so much. Go with whatever feels right. Do make sure to take lots of water and sunscreen with you, whether you’re there for an hour or hangin’ for the day. Take care not to offend the locals; don’t stare, and be very sensitive about any photos you might take. Also make sure to go for a swim. Though the Pacific waters are always chill (like the Wreck vibe), the bottom’s sandy and you’ll kick yourself after if you don’t indulge in a dip. At Wreck, whether you’ve packed a swimsuit or not, you’re all good.