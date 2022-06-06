Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, Vancouver 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0B9, Canada

Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, Vancouver Opened just in time for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and conveniently located next to the convention center, Canada Place, and Coal Harbour, the ultra-modern Fairmont Pacific Rim is a magnet for visiting CEOs, celebs, and dignitaries, along with anyone who appreciates luxury touches and on-point service. Contemporary, comfortable, and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows, the 367 rooms and suites are among the most tech-friendly around, with the in-room iPad2 allowing guests to book a spa treatment, order the valet car or room service, and control temperature, lighting, and drapes at the touch of screen; even the bathroom mirror transforms into a TV. Check in to one of the cushy Owner’s Suites for upgraded perks like bath amenities personalized with your name, and a customized LP collection to enjoy on your in-suite record player.



Considered one of the best spas in town, the sprawling Willow Stream Spa offers targeted treatments (many featuring West Coast ingredients) and an outdoor lounge equipped with day beds and hot tubs. The hotel’s excellent drinking and dining options draw both guests and locals. The Lobby Lounge & RawBar buzzes with live music and diners enjoying light bites, creative sushi, and sustainably-sourced seafood, while Giovane Café is a casual spot for pizza, coffee, and grab-and-go items. Opened in 2017, the airy, garden-inspired Botanist ranks among Canada’s best restaurants for its modern Pacific Northwest-focused cuisine, well-curated wine program, and adjacent Cocktail Bar + Lab, where culinary techniques and appliances are used to craft unique libations. Art is also a big part of the atmosphere, with installations by noted artists wrapping the exterior, and rotating exhibits and fashion-themed installations adorning the interiors.