Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Museum of Anthropology

6393 NW Marine Dr, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z2, Canada
Website
| +1 604-822-5087
UBC Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
An Introduction to the First Nations Vancouver Canada
Artifacts At The MOA Vancouver Canada
Artifacts At The MOA Vancouver Canada
Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
Bill Reid Rotunda & Sculpture Vancouver Canada
Great Collection of First Nations art and artifacts Vancouver Canada
UBC Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
An Introduction to the First Nations Vancouver Canada
Artifacts At The MOA Vancouver Canada
Artifacts At The MOA Vancouver Canada
Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology Vancouver Canada
Bill Reid Rotunda & Sculpture Vancouver Canada
Great Collection of First Nations art and artifacts Vancouver Canada

More info

Tue, Wed, Fri - Sun 10am - 5pm
Thur 10am - 9pm

UBC Museum of Anthropology

Part of the University of British Columbia, this museum houses one of the finest collections of Northwest Coast Aboriginal art, including bentwood boxes, feast dishes, totem poles, and canoes from the Haida and Coast Salish people. Some of these artifacts are displayed in a soaring grand hall with views of the Point Grey cliffs. Visitors can also look forward to a respectable European ceramics collection, with earthenware and stoneware from the 16th to 19th centuries, and a rotunda with works from Haida artist Bill Reid, including the massive Raven and the First Men, made out of laminated yellow cedar.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lisa Cheng
AFAR Contributor
about 5 years ago

Museum of Anthropology

Part of the University of British Columbia, this museum houses one of the finest collections of Northwest Coast Aboriginal art, including bentwood boxes, feast dishes, totem poles, and canoes from the Haida and Coast Salish people. Some of these artifacts are displayed in a soaring grand hall with views of the Point Grey cliffs. Visitors can also look forward to a respectable European ceramics collection, with earthenware and stoneware from the 16th to 19th centuries, and a rotunda with works from Haida artist Bill Reid, including the massive Raven and the First Men, made out of laminated yellow cedar.
John Clifford
AFAR Travel Advisor
over 6 years ago

An Introduction to the First Nations

The Anthropology Museum at the University of British Columbia is a bit of a journey from downtown, but the collection is worth the effort. While there are many items from Asia, the museum's strength is, not surprisingly, works from the First Nations of Canada's West Coast. Enormous totem poles can be found both in the museum and throughout the grounds. The building itself is by one of Canada's most important contemporary architects, Arthur Erickson, whose design was inspired by the post-and-beam construction of coastal First Nations peoples.
Ian Heimlich
almost 7 years ago

Artifacts At The MOA

The UBC Museum of Anthropology has an incredible collection of artifacts from all over the world. It's the most extensive collection I have ever seen, not to mention an excellent resource for the history and contemporary perspectives of the First Nations in Canada. Don't miss it!
Natasha Weisz
almost 7 years ago

Vancouver's Museum of Anthropology

It's a little bit out of the way but worth the effort. The Museum of Anthropology is located in University of British Columbia's grounds and so you should make you have some time to walk around the lovely grounds. There are great views to be had of the mountains and in the spring there's lovely gardens and some pretty cool architecture.
Jocelyn Kearl
almost 7 years ago

Bill Reid Rotunda & Sculpture

Bill Reid is one Canada's greatest artists. "The Raven and the First Men" depicts the Haida creation story (Haida being indigenous people in British Columbia, more broadly included in the "First Nations"). The rotunda itself also displays some of his other work in gold, silver, and wood.
Rachael Posnak
over 6 years ago

Great Collection of First Nations art and artifacts

If you have an interest in anthropology, the Museum of Anthropology in Vancouver is a must-see. Highlights are the beautiful The Raven and the First Men sculpture by Bill Reid, various large Musqueam artifacts, and a varied and wonderful textile collection.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points