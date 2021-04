Museum of Anthropology

The Anthropology Museum at the University of British Columbia is a bit of a journey from downtown, but the collection is worth the effort. While there are many items from Asia, the museum's strength is, not surprisingly, works from the First Nations of Canada 's West Coast. Enormous totem poles can be found both in the museum and throughout the grounds. The building itself is by one of Canada 's most important contemporary architects, Arthur Erickson, whose design was inspired by the post-and-beam construction of coastal First Nations peoples.