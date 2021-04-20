Blue Water Cafe
1095 Hamilton St, Vancouver, BC V6B 5T4, Canada
| +1 604-688-8078
Photo courtesy of Blue Water Cafe
Sun - Sat 4:30pm - 12am
Blue Water CafeRoutinely crowned the city’s top seafood restaurant, Blue Water Cafe is also among the continent’s best. After honing his skills at Michelin-starred restaurants in Europe, executive chef Frank Pabst opened this Yaletown classic to marry fine-dining techniques with local, sustainable ingredients. Eventually, the restaurant became a founding member of the Ocean Wise program, which helps consumers make ocean-friendly seafood choices. When visiting, you can belly up to the bar—which boasts more than 200 whiskeys and 1,000 wine labels—or reserve a table in the elegant brick-and-beamed dining room, housed in a heritage warehouse. Come summertime, however, you’ll want to head straight to the patio for sushi and premium sake. Fancy a splurge? Go for the seafood tower, which showcases the bounty of British Columbia.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Sushi on the Patio in Yaletown
Sure, it’s a bit of a splurge but it’s likely some of the best seafood you’ll eat in North America. I love the seafood towers, especially when they showcase the incredible bounty of all-BC seafood. Chef Frank Pabst is one of the city's sustainable seafood champions and each February Blue Water run an 'Unsung Heroes' menu which throws a spotlight on those lesser-known seafoods such as jellyfish or periwinkles. But in summer, for me, it's all about sushi on their patio from their superb raw bar to people-watch in Yaletown. They also have a killer drinks selection, from great cocktails, a superb wine and beer menu, and one of the city’s finest whisk(e)y lists. Check out some of the local sockeye salmon here, and see what else they’ve got in when you visit, that’s been fished straight from the pristine waters around BC.