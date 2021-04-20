Blue Water Cafe

Sushi on the Patio in Yaletown

Sure, it’s a bit of a splurge but it’s likely some of the best seafood you’ll eat in North America. I love the seafood towers, especially when they showcase the incredible bounty of all-BC seafood. Chef Frank Pabst is one of the city's sustainable seafood champions and each February Blue Water run an 'Unsung Heroes' menu which throws a spotlight on those lesser-known seafoods such as jellyfish or periwinkles. But in summer, for me, it's all about sushi on their patio from their superb raw bar to people-watch in Yaletown. They also have a killer drinks selection, from great cocktails, a superb wine and beer menu, and one of the city’s finest whisk(e)y lists. Check out some of the local sockeye salmon here, and see what else they’ve got in when you visit, that’s been fished straight from the pristine waters around BC.