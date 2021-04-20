Aberdeen Centre 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond, BC V6X 4J7, Canada

Photo courtesy of Aberdeen Center More info Sun - Wed 11am - 7pm Thur - Sat 11am - 9pm

Aberdeen Centre More than 160 stores pack this Asian mall, which is anchored by a Daiso (a ubiquitous Japanese dollar store). Shoppers can stock up on trendy Korean skin-care products at Aritaum, Tony Moly, and Nature Republic, or browse everything from herbal remedies to wash-and-dry toilets to Kigurumi animal onesies elsewhere in the complex. The Aberdeen Centre also has eight full-service restaurants and an 800-seat food court on the top floor. In 2016, the mall even gained a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records for displaying the largest ever PEZ dispenser sculpture—a seven-foot-tall, accurately scaled replica of London’s Big Ben. Note: Most of its vendors only accept cash.