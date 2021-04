In the few minutes it takes to walk from the Aberdeen Canada Line station along the busy No. 3 Road to the Aberdeen Centre you’ll leave Canada behind and be transported into an authentic pan-Asian shopping mall. With an almost 65% Asian population, the Vancouver suburb of Richmond is a treasure trove of Asian malls and the Aberdeen Centre is the largest. If you visit around Chinese New Year you can watch ceremonial dragon dancing and see lucky lions visit the shops, but year-round they have a dancing musical fountain show and various special community events. Plus, of course, three levels of great shopping, from the inevitable Hello Kitty knickknacks, ginkgo herbal remedies, and electronics stores, to quirky finds such as kigurumi adult animal onesies and electronic toilet seats that heat up, play music, and provide a wash and blow dry! Head up to the top floor to discover the all-Asian cash only food court.