Grouse Mountain Skyride
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Skyride Surf AdventureWhen the warmer months arrive, Grouse Mountain opens the roof of its cable car gondolas, which run 5,282 feet (1,610m) up the city’s iconic peak. The ride feels daring, despite the helmets, safety lines and thick railings that comfort visitors nervous about heights. Photographers, in particular, are drawn to the shifting vistas of the Coast Mountains, Burrard Inlet and the Lower Mainland—not to mention the city skyline—unfettered by glass. A Skyride Surf Adventure guide points out landmarks, as the tram glides over evergreen forests. Guests must be at least eight years of age and be wearing closed-toe shoes (no heels).
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Soar Above the City on the Grouse Mountain Skyride
The city's very own mountain soars above the Downtown core, just 20 minutes drive away from town. If you're feeling active try the 'Grouse Grind', a punishing 2.9-kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain, commonly referred to as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster.” On average it takes up to an hour and a half to complete the hike, me, I prefer to enjoy the view on the Skyride, a smooth 10-minute ride along North America's longest aerial tramway system which takes you high over firs and pines, with superb views over Vancouver and the Salish Sea. Once you're up on Grouse, then you have a world of adventures to choose from whether it's summer or winter: from skating, skiing and snow shoeing or hiking, zip-lining, paragliding and the wonderfully cheesy summer Lumberjack shows.