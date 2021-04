Grouse Mountain Skyride

The city's very own mountain soars above the Downtown core, just 20 minutes drive away from town. If you're feeling active try the 'Grouse Grind', a punishing 2.9-kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain, commonly referred to as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster.” On average it takes up to an hour and a half to complete the hike, me, I prefer to enjoy the view on the Skyride, a smooth 10-minute ride along North America's longest aerial tramway system which takes you high over firs and pines, with superb views over Vancouver and the Salish Sea. Once you're up on Grouse, then you have a world of adventures to choose from whether it's summer or winter: from skating, skiing and snow shoeing or hiking, zip-lining, paragliding and the wonderfully cheesy summer Lumberjack shows.