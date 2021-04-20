Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Grouse Mountain Skyride

Vancouver, BC, Canada
Website
Skyride Surf Adventure Vancouver Canada
Soar Above the City on the Grouse Mountain Skyride Vancouver Canada
Skyride Surf Adventure Vancouver Canada
Soar Above the City on the Grouse Mountain Skyride Vancouver Canada

Skyride Surf Adventure

When the warmer months arrive, Grouse Mountain opens the roof of its cable car gondolas, which run 5,282 feet (1,610m) up the city’s iconic peak. The ride feels daring, despite the helmets, safety lines and thick railings that comfort visitors nervous about heights. Photographers, in particular, are drawn to the shifting vistas of the Coast Mountains, Burrard Inlet and the Lower Mainland—not to mention the city skyline—unfettered by glass. A Skyride Surf Adventure guide points out landmarks, as the tram glides over evergreen forests. Guests must be at least eight years of age and be wearing closed-toe shoes (no heels).
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Nikki Bayley
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Soar Above the City on the Grouse Mountain Skyride

The city's very own mountain soars above the Downtown core, just 20 minutes drive away from town. If you're feeling active try the 'Grouse Grind', a punishing 2.9-kilometre trail up the face of Grouse Mountain, commonly referred to as “Mother Nature’s Stairmaster.” On average it takes up to an hour and a half to complete the hike, me, I prefer to enjoy the view on the Skyride, a smooth 10-minute ride along North America's longest aerial tramway system which takes you high over firs and pines, with superb views over Vancouver and the Salish Sea. Once you're up on Grouse, then you have a world of adventures to choose from whether it's summer or winter: from skating, skiing and snow shoeing or hiking, zip-lining, paragliding and the wonderfully cheesy summer Lumberjack shows.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points