A Jurassic Driving Distraction in the Desert

Just off the I-10 highway between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, the northern horizon lined by the San Bernardino Mountains is briefly interrupted by two massive, sun-faded dinosaurs. Pull off the exit for a short walk around and to snap a highly 'instagrammable' picture of the odd scenery. For those more deeply intrigued, take the extra time to crawl into apatosaurus Dinny's belly to visit the gift shop and/or climb inside Mr. Rex, the T-Rex, for a view outside his mouth.