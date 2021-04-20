Westminster Castle
A Striking Red Sandstone CastlePerched on a high point just off of 83rd and Federal Boulevard is an unmistakeable red castle, with a 175-foot tall tower and gorgeous views of the Front Range. From here, Denver looks like a mere island. Westminster Castle dates back to 1891 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It was originally envisioned as an elite university, but due to world wars, funding problems, and competition from other schools, Westminster University led a short life as a Presbyterian school. When the surrounding town decided to incorporate in 1911, the town was renamed Westminster in honor of the university. Now owned by the Pillar of Fire Church, the campus plays host to Belleview Christian Schools and a local AM radio station, KPOF, which broadcasts religious programming. The latter explains the rather large antenna to the southwest of the castle.
Four owls recently took up residence on the far reaches of the structure. But what about the striking red color? The exterior is made of Colorado red sandstone. While it’s not open for tours, it’s one of those things you have to see.