Eclectic Old World Charm Next to the Kauffman Center
The Webster House is one of Kansas City’s most unique locations. At once, it’s an artisan restaurant with a local seasonal menu, an antique shop, and a boutique specializing in European fashions. Originally a schoolhouse from the 1880s, the house was restored in 2002, and is now a before-and-after destination for attendees of the next-door Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Interior design consultant Joe Haas will help you pick the right pieces from your collection, and The Webster House is the best place for gift shopping while you’re in the city.