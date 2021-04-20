Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Webster House

1644 Wyandotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108, USA
Website
| +1 816-221-4713
Eclectic Old World Charm Next to the Kauffman Center Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Mon, Tue 10am - 5pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 8pm

Eclectic Old World Charm Next to the Kauffman Center

The Webster House is one of Kansas City’s most unique locations. At once, it’s an artisan restaurant with a local seasonal menu, an antique shop, and a boutique specializing in European fashions. Originally a schoolhouse from the 1880s, the house was restored in 2002, and is now a before-and-after destination for attendees of the next-door Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. Interior design consultant Joe Haas will help you pick the right pieces from your collection, and The Webster House is the best place for gift shopping while you’re in the city.
By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points