When I reached this place, I thought that it would be a perfect shot for the symbols of Bangkok , when I could also ban a tuk-tuk on the photo... After a few minutes waiting I had the chance to capture this... btw - the King's Temple or Wat Phra Kaeo is the most fascinating temple I've ever seen. You can't imagine its gorgeousness without seeing it with your own eyes.. Try to get there early, when it is less crowded and in better light...