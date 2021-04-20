Where are you going?
Wat Phra Kaeo

2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
+66 2 226 0335
Sun - Sat 8am - 6:30pm

Happy Buddha!

Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is revered as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. The temple is located on the grounds of the Grand Palace at the historic center of Bangkok, and it is a highly important site to the Thai national identity. The Emerald Buddha itself is a 26-inch-high statue hewn from a single piece of deep-green jade stone, and no one but the Thai King is allowed to touch it. Visit the shrine to understand an intimate piece of Thai culture, but be sure to exercise the utmost respect!
By Christina

Stephan Lirk
almost 7 years ago

Wat Phra Kaeo, Bangkok

When I reached this place, I thought that it would be a perfect shot for the symbols of Bangkok, when I could also ban a tuk-tuk on the photo... After a few minutes waiting I had the chance to capture this... btw - the King's Temple or Wat Phra Kaeo is the most fascinating temple I've ever seen. You can't imagine its gorgeousness without seeing it with your own eyes.. Try to get there early, when it is less crowded and in better light...
krishna balkissoon
over 4 years ago

Must see

I agree. Pictures do not do this temple justice. It must be experienced.
Kristin V.
almost 7 years ago

Reflections

The Summer Palace, still used by the royal family, includes a variety of architectural styles. This observatory was built for Rama IV, who adored astronomy. The Chinese house can be seen in the distance. The Thai, always accepting and pragmatic when it comes to foreigners, were the only people in Southeast Asia to avoid colonial rule.
Kristin V.
almost 7 years ago

Onward and Upward

The Emerald Buddha may be the main attraction at the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, but I was awestruck by the general grandeur of the grounds. The gold leaf, gems, and giants are something to behold.
