The Peninsula, Bangkok
333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong San, Khet Khlong San, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
| +66 2 020 2888
The Peninsula, BangkokLocated on the left bank of the Chao Phraya River, the Peninsula is one of the most consistently high-ranked hotels in the city, in particular for its attention to service. The rooms are decorated in white and comforting, honey-colored wood, with teak or carpeted floors and marble bathrooms; they all feature views over the river and city. The slim, three-tiered pool sits riverside, so guests can lounge in Thai-style gazebos—called sala—while sipping cocktails and watching Bangkok life literally sail by. In fact, a large part of the fun in staying here is the proximity to the river. Free, constantly running shuttle boats will ferry guests to three different piers along the river; the views of river life, traditional wooden Thai boats, and the high-rises along the way are unforgettable. The Peninsula is the tallest building in the vicinity, so the rooms on the upper floors offer yet another perspective—a near-bird’s-eye view of the city that is both exhilarating and potentially vertigo-inducing.
almost 7 years ago
The Peninsula Hotel
If you find yourself in Bangkok. Stay in the Peninsula Hotel. Trust me, you will not regret it. Breathtaking views, the most amazing spa, unbelievable location, delicious restaurants and the service is incredible. The only mistake we made was only staying there for 2 days.
almost 7 years ago
Tea Time in Bangkok
I had a cup of tea with every meal in Bangkok. The aromatic blends and fresh herbs were the perfect start and end to each day in paradise. The Peninsula has their own blend of dried flowers and herbs.