Dasa Book Cafe

714/4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
+66 2 661 2993
Dasa Books Bangkok Thailand
Sun - Sat 10am - 8pm

Literary Love Affair

There’s no better place in Bangkok to browse for books than Dasa Book Café. While Kinokinuya (deservedly) holds sway in the malls, this cute seller is the pick among the city’s independent book retailers. The shop itself boasts around 17,000 titles over three floors and the regularly updated ‘Dasabase’ list of stock makes it easy to find what you are looking for.
By Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert

Duncan Forgan
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Dasa Books

Bangkok is well served by great bookstores. You'll find multiple branches of Japanese chain Kinokuniya in the malls, while Asia Books is another good bet. For the city's best selection of pre-loved volumes, however, make for Dasa Books, which has an enormous selection over its three floors.

