Warehouse Cafe
5 Canyon Lake Dr, Port Costa, CA 94569, USA
| +1 510-787-1827
Sun, Fri 12pm - 2am
Mon 3pm - 2am
Tue - Thur 3pm - 12am
Sat 10am - 2am
Pomeranians & a Polar Bear in Port Costa, CAWe follow a winding road, descending through golden hills, behind a biker, his mama, and two Pomeranians in the basket on the back to reach tiny Port Costa, CA.
A whimsical assortment of artist's studios, vintage stores, a restaurant, and the crooked yellow Burlington Hotel (once a brothel) fill the Victorian-era storefronts.
The Warehouse Cafe anchors the end of the strip in a hulking cement warehouse built in 1886. The bikers hanging out on the patio might look tough if it weren't for their foo foo doggies.
Inside, the Warehouse Cafe holds a cabinet of curiosities. A massive stuffed polar bear towers over drinkers. Giant crystal chandeliers hang from the ceiling, draped in red and white striped circus fabric. A wood and glass theater box office sits in the middle of the space.
The two stalls in the ladies’ room don’t have doors. Somehow, this just adds to the charm of the Warehouse Cafe.
Port Costa is a short 25 miles from Oakland, but if feels a world away, in both time and space. In other words, it's the perfect day trip from crowded San Francisco or Oakland. Explore the links below for more information on Port Costa's quirky businesses.