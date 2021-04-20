Where are you going?
Vintry Wine & Whiskey

57 Stone St, New York, NY 10004, USA
| +1 212-480-9800
Sun - Wed 11:30am - 1am
Thur - Sat 11:30am - 2am

Vintry is a small, cozy bar and restaurant in lower Manhattan. It provides a welcome counterpoint to the larger gathering spaces in the Wall Street area - it has the vibe of a discreet speak-easy. Vintry specializes in artisan producers of whisky and wine - they have carefully selected an interesting group of handcrafted libations. There are 80 wines from France, Italy, Spain, and the U.S. available in a "tasting" size, glass or bottle, plus hundreds of other wines by the bottle. There are also 100 whiskeys. Vintry's specialties are cocktails from the house mixologist featuring homemade bitters and syrups. I don't consider myself a whiskey drinker, but I absolutely loved the Gingerade, a shaken cocktail made with 13 Jameson black barrel Irish whiskey, fresh ginger extract, fresh squeezed lemon juice, fresh lime, Peychaud's bitter, cane solution and ginger ale. It was ice cold, crisp, slightly sweet with a subtle twist of ginger and lime. DELICIOUS. This warm, dark, welcoming bar is easily the type of place where you can pass a good amount of time before realizing it. Vintry also has nicely prepared food - along the lines of veal meatballs and lamb ragu - to accompany its wine and whiskey list.
By Charissa Fay , AFAR Ambassador
