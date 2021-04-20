Vinoy Park: North Bay Trail
701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
| +1 727-893-7441
Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm
The North Bay Trail Has It AllWhether you want to walk, bike, skate, fish, or just enjoy the view, you can do it on the North Bay Trail. Stretching from Demen's Landing Park (south) to Rio Vista Park (north), The North Bay Trail provides a paved, scenic route where you can enjoy views of Tampa Bay, downtown St Petersburg, wildlife, boats, and beautiful old homes in the Old Northeast section of St Pete.
We often walk or bike the 1.5-mile stretch of the North Bay Trail that runs from our home in the historic Old Northeast along Coffee Pot Bayou, through North Shores and Vinoy Parks, around the Vinoy Yacht Basin, St Pete Waterfront and St Petersburg Marina, and out to Demen's Landing. Here we can watch boats sail into the harbor or planes land at Albert Whitted Airport.
Along the way we stop to watch the egret, pelican, and heron rookeries on Bird Island in the middle of Coffee Pot Bayou with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the elusive Roseate Spoonbill. We sit on a bench and watch egrets and herons fish along men fishing in thigh deep water. There is always a friendly dog to pet as St Pete is filled with dog lovers who regularly walk their dogs along the North Bay Trail.
Once downtown, we can stop for a gelato at Paciuga's, a croissant at Cassis, or a chocolate at the new Kilwin's. The we head home enjoying the views once more.