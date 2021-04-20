Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Vinoy Park: North Bay Trail

701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA
Website
| +1 727-893-7441
The North Bay Trail Has It All Saint Petersburg Florida United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 7pm

The North Bay Trail Has It All

Whether you want to walk, bike, skate, fish, or just enjoy the view, you can do it on the North Bay Trail. Stretching from Demen's Landing Park (south) to Rio Vista Park (north), The North Bay Trail provides a paved, scenic route where you can enjoy views of Tampa Bay, downtown St Petersburg, wildlife, boats, and beautiful old homes in the Old Northeast section of St Pete.

We often walk or bike the 1.5-mile stretch of the North Bay Trail that runs from our home in the historic Old Northeast along Coffee Pot Bayou, through North Shores and Vinoy Parks, around the Vinoy Yacht Basin, St Pete Waterfront and St Petersburg Marina, and out to Demen's Landing. Here we can watch boats sail into the harbor or planes land at Albert Whitted Airport.

Along the way we stop to watch the egret, pelican, and heron rookeries on Bird Island in the middle of Coffee Pot Bayou with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the elusive Roseate Spoonbill. We sit on a bench and watch egrets and herons fish along men fishing in thigh deep water. There is always a friendly dog to pet as St Pete is filled with dog lovers who regularly walk their dogs along the North Bay Trail.

Once downtown, we can stop for a gelato at Paciuga's, a croissant at Cassis, or a chocolate at the new Kilwin's. The we head home enjoying the views once more.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points