Vinny's in Frisco

Vinny's is a wine bar and American bistro located on quaint Main Street in Frisco, Colo. It's staffed by classically trained chefs, as well as servers who know their wine and food and can help you have one of the best culinary experiences in Colorado . The restaurant practices farm-to-table dining and only sources ingredients locally. Everything is fresh and delicious, especially the spiced beef tenderloin with cheesy polenta (pictured).