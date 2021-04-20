Via Civit Cafe & Bistro
Via Civit is a famous confiteria, or sweet shop, in Mendoza
. Located on Emilio Civit, the avenue that takes you to General San Martin Park, the bakery has something sugary to tickle your senses. They offer a wide variety of coffee drinks including a blend with Dulce de Leche cream and chocolate liquor, which is perfect for dipping a freshly baked churro. During a hot day cool off with their Frappuccinos and a fruit topped pastry. It is also a bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Try the Pebete sandwich. Emilio Civit 277; +54 261 429 8529