Vía Civit

Av. Emilio Civit 277, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
+54 261 429-8529
Via Civit Cafe & Bistro Mendoza Argentina

Sun 7am - 9:30pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 10pm

Via Civit Cafe & Bistro

Via Civit is a famous confiteria, or sweet shop, in Mendoza. Located on Emilio Civit, the avenue that takes you to General San Martin Park, the bakery has something sugary to tickle your senses. They offer a wide variety of coffee drinks including a blend with Dulce de Leche cream and chocolate liquor, which is perfect for dipping a freshly baked churro. During a hot day cool off with their Frappuccinos and a fruit topped pastry. It is also a bistro serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Try the Pebete sandwich. Emilio Civit 277; +54 261 429 8529
By Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor

