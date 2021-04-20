A Night at the Theatre
The Teatro Independencia is Mendoza
's most prestigious theatre space, hosting both national and international performances. Built in 1925, it's a Neoclassical landmark overlooking Plaza Independencia next door to the Park Hyatt Mendoza. Its high-caliber performances range in genre and style from orchestras to flamenco. The theatre also serves as the home of Mendoza's Provincial Philharmonic Orchestra. The dramatic interior is inspired by the Italian opera houses with red velvet seats and four tiers of balconies, seating a total of 730 guests. Dress yourself in something elegant and enjoy a good ole fashioned evening out at the theatre. Corner of Chile
and Espejo, Mza; teatroindependencia@mendoza.gov.ar; +54 261 438 0644