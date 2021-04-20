Where are you going?
Venice Canals

Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Secret Sanctuary in Venice

Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful escape from the beach, boardwalk, and bar chaos. Duck into this haven between Venice and Washington Boulevards for a charming stroll accented with quaint arched pedestrian bridges, colorful canoes, playful ducks, and lush foliage. The architectural mix of houses lining the canals is like art on a gallery wall and will leave you daydreaming.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

