VC Bird International Airport
Pavilion Dr, Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda
| +1 268-484-2300
Make Your Trip Last With a Tiny Taste of the CaribbeanOkay, this may not really qualify as a "must do" activity in Antigua for most, but I've never ever seen this ingenious invention before in all my Caribbean travels, so for me grabbing a couple mini rotis from the snackette at the airport is a unique Antiguan treat! Roti may have been borrowed from India, but it was perfected in Trinidad, and now Antigua shows me that great meals can come in small packages.
Once you pass security and enter the waiting area, take a right and walk toward the windows. There, on your right will be the blue counter to the snackette. If you're there in the morning just wait a bit, the delivery comes at noon. You may want to give the nice young lady behind the counter a moment to get her delivery organized, then order up this tiny tasty treat for your flight.
There's nothing quite like savoring moist curry goat wrapped in a not too thin, not too dry roti skin. It's the perfect last taste of Antigua to tide you over until you return.