Fort James Antigua and Barbuda

Travel Back to 1739 at Fort James What must life have been like back in 1739. That was the year the foundation stones were laid for Fort James on the northern entrance to St. John's Harbour. Upon completion of the fort, it became customary for every vessel passing to pay a fee of 18 shillings to the captain of the fort or risk a shot being fired across its bow! With 10 cannons capable of firing 24 lb balls for over a mile on the ramparts, as you can imagine, ships generally paid the fee.



Today, Fort James still sports its signature cannons pointing menacingly out into the harbour. Most of the other structures within the fort though, have crumbled. In their place, at least on the north side of the fort, is a quaint restaurant: Russels. There you can cap off your trip back in time with "old-fashioned rum punches", fresh fish, peas and rice, and other traditional fare... Something like they must have eaten back in 1739.

