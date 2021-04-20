Where are you going?
Antigua Yacht Club Marina Resort

Falmouth Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda
+1 268-562-3030
Get to the Heart of Antigua Sailing at The Antigua Yacht Club

Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm

The Antigua Yacht Club is the center of so much of Antigua's world-class sailing experience. Right in the heart of English Harbour, this prestigious yacht club has been serving the island for over 40 years. It hosts the Classic Yacht Regatta, the RORC Caribbean 600, Sailing Week, the National Sailing Academy that serves the community with free watersports education, and even the Caribbean Dingy Championships.

This is the place to stock up on last-minute supplies at the shop, or grab a bite at Cloggy's or Club Sushi. Yeah, The Antigua Yacht Club is a hub for sailors of all stripes to talk shop whether coming in or leaving for some time on the water.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

