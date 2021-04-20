Cloggy's
Antigua Yacht Club Marina, Antigua, Falmouth, Antigua and Barbuda
+1 268-460-6910
Sun 9am - 4pm
Tue - Sat 9am - 9:30pm
Take a Break from Sailing at Cloggy'sIn between Sailing Week action, one of the best places to refuel is Cloggy's in English Harbour. Located on the second floor of the Antigua Yacht Club Marina Building, Cloggy's has stunning views over Falmouth Harbour where you can watch regatta participants prep for their next race or just zone out.
Grab some grilled prawns starters, smoked salmon with garlic mayo sandwiches, or smoked salmon with their famous potato salad. The menu is simple and that's perfect.
A great atmosphere awaits with comfortable seating, a few TVs generally with soccer or sailing playing in the background, and a pleasant staff ready and waiting with ice cold Wadalis.