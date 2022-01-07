Curtain Bluff Resort
Carlisle Bay, P.O. Box 288 St. John's, Old Rd, Old Road, Antigua and Barbuda
| +1 268-462-8400
Curtain Bluff ResortOpened in 1962, Curtain Bluff is Antigua’s oldest luxury resort, and one of the island’s finest. It is the kind of place guests return to through the generations, with the same expectation of timelessness they’ve experienced for as long as they can remember. Located at the southern end of the island on a promontory that divides an often roiling Atlantic from a much calmer bay, the resort offers sea views from every room, two beaches, a top-notch tennis center, a pair of restaurants that can boast one of the Caribbean’s most outstanding wine cellars, and a staff whose commitment has often been passed from parent to child. And except for spa treatments, a premium bottle of wine, and the occasional Cuban cigar, there is little that's not included in the rate, making a stay a better value than the price might at first indicate.
Experience an Antigua Classic
Draped across a picturesque bluff jutting out into crystal clear seas in the south of the island, Curtain Bluff is an Antigua classic. Originally opened as a small 22-room labor of love in 1962, constant love, improvement, and expansion has turned this island home away from home into a 72-room world-class resort. I stayed in an older portion of the property, but you wouldn't know it. The deluxe room was well appointed with a rain shower, spacious bedroom, and, best of all, a terrance that lead straight out onto the sands of Surf Beach — complete with an idyllic hammock hung between two palm trees barely 10 feet from my door. While those features were more than enough to make my stay memorable, know the property also boasts a spa, multiple excellent restaurants, two beaches (with another right next door), and even four championship hard tennis courts!