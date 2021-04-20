St. Barnabas Anglican Church
Liberta, Antigua and Barbuda
| +1 268-460-1089
Being Green Isn't Easy at St. BarnabasYou run across a lot of churches while driving around Antigua. Modest, majestic, and everything in-between, there’s a house of worship to suit most every style.
Then, there’s St. Barnabas…
Upon first seeing St. Barnabas, though, I just had to stop. It’s just so… umm… striking. Yes, that’s the word: striking, both in its seemingly random mishmash of structural additions and its color *ahem* scheme.
It’s the green that really struck me the most; a most unnatural hue (or so I thought) that called to mind the horror of Frankenstein, or the slime from that old Nickelodeon slime.
At least that would be someone's first impression. Upon learning a little more about the structure, you're bound to hear about something called Antigua green stone.
Indeed, the structure and its color are as natural as can be! The unique stone comes from the Liberta area of Antigua, where the Church is found. All around here you see homes, walls, and other buildings sporting the same green hue.