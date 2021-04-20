Stingray City Antigua Antigua and Barbuda

Get Pushed Around by Giant Portobello Mushrooms I'd never touched a stingray before. I'd never wanted to. It went against everything I believe about interactions with wildlife: look, but don't touch and certainly don't harass. Yet there is something undeniably magical about motoring out to a shallow, off-shore location, hopping in the water, and finding yourself surrounded by huge, fear-inducing, stingrays — thanks to guides with pockets full of raw squid.



The five foot wide, dark, rays resemble giant portobello mushrooms in look and feel. And should you visit Stingray City, you'll definitely feel them. The rays aren't shy about forcibly muscling against visitors as they swim around in search of a squid handout.